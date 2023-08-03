Logo
World

Pentagon, China's Ministry of Foreign Affairs discuss ties
US and Chinese flags are seen before a meeting between senior defence officials from both countries at the Pentagon in Arlington, Virginia, on Nov 9, 2018. (Photo: REUTERS/Yuri Gripas)

03 Aug 2023 06:05AM
WASHINGTON: The Pentagon's top official for Asia spoke with an official from China's Ministry of Foreign Affairs, the Pentagon said on Wednesday (Aug 2), in a rare high-level conversation between senior US and Chinese national security officials.

"Assistant Secretary Ratner and Director Yang discussed US-PRC defense relations, as well as regional security issues," a Pentagon spokesperson said in a statement.

He was referring to the assistant secretary of defense for Indo-Pacific security affairs, Ely Ratner, and People's Republic of China Ministry of Foreign Affairs Department of North American and Oceanian Affairs Director-General Yang Tao.

"The Assistant Secretary also emphasized the Department’s ongoing commitment to maintaining open lines of military-to-military communication between the United States and the PRC," the spokesperson added.

Source: Reuters/ec

