Pentagon defends troop deployments to Los Angeles to protect ICE agents

The US military has a long history of deployments within the United States. National Guard and active-duty troops are deployed for natural disasters and other events, including helping set up temporary hospitals during the pandemic. During the 2020 wave of nationwide protests over racial injustice, more than 17,000 National Guard troops were activated by 23 states.



What is rare, however, is sending active-duty troops during times of civil disturbance.



US Marines are trained for conflicts around the world - from the Middle East to Africa - and are also used for rapid deployments in case of emergencies, such as threats to US embassies.



Senator Richard Blumenthal, a Democrat, said the operation risked the United States' traditionally strong support for its military.



"This escalatory and inflammatory use of military men and women against their fellow citizens threatens to be a stain on their honour and a blow to their support and credibility among Americans," Blumenthal said.