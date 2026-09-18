Pentagon leadership churn in focus as NATO military chiefs meet

WASHINGTON: Turmoil at the top of the United States military has left key posts without permanent leaders at a time when Washington is managing security challenges across Europe, the Middle East and Asia.

The upheaval comes as North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO) military chiefs meet in Copenhagen this week, raising questions about US military leadership and what the turnover could mean for its allies.

The Sep 18 to 19 talks will focus on NATO’s collective defence, innovation and support for Ukraine.

European allies have already faced repeated criticism from US President Donald Trump over issues including defence spending and burden-sharing.

He has also questioned whether NATO members would come to the US’s defence and pushed for US control of Greenland.