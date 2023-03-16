Pentagon releases video showing Russian jet hit US drone

WASHINGTON: In a rare move, the Pentagon on Thursday (Mar 16) released a declassified video showing Russia's intercept of a US military surveillance drone downed over the Black Sea two days ago.

It was the first direct US-Russian incident since the Ukraine war began, worsening already tense relations between Washington and Moscow.

In the video, a Russian Su-27 fighter jet comes very close to the US MQ-9 drone and dumps fuel near it, in what US officials say was an apparent effort to damage the American aircraft as it flew over the Black Sea.