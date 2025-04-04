Pentagon watchdog to probe defense chief over Signal chat row

Trump has largely pinned the blame on Waltz but has also dismissed calls by Democrats for top officials to resign and insisted instead on what he called the success of the raids on the Yemeni rebels.



The Houthis began targeting shipping in the Red Sea and the Gulf of Aden after the Gaza War began in 2023, claiming solidarity with Palestinians.



Huthi attacks have prevented ships from passing through the Suez Canal, a vital route that normally carries about 12 percent of world shipping traffic, forcing many companies into a costly detour around southern Africa.



The United States first began conducting strikes in response under the Biden administration, and US forces have continued to hammer the Huthis with near-daily air assaults since Mar 15.