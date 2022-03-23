People treated for breathing difficulties after 'major incident' involving gas leak at London's Olympic Park
LONDON: A number of casualties with breathing difficulties were being treated by London's ambulance service on Wednesday (Mar 23) after a "major incident" involving a leak of noxious fumes at the Queen Elizabeth Olympic Park's Aquatics Centre, emergency services said.
"There has been an incident Aquatics Centre this morning involving the release of a gas," said Queen Elizabeth Olympic Park in a Twitter post.
"The area has been cordoned off and evacuated. We're working with emergency services on site."
The London Ambulance Service said it was responding to a "major incident". "We have dispatched multiple resources to the scene and are treating a number of patients," it added.
Pictures on Twitter showed more than a dozen ambulances outside the swimming pool. Fire crews from Stratford and surrounding fire stations are at the scene.
The Metropolitan Police said the incident involved a leak of noxious fumes.
The London Fire Brigade said a high quantity of chlorine gas was released inside the centre, causing a chemical reaction.
"Around 200 people were evacuated from the centre," said a London Fire Brigade spokesperson.
"While we ventilate the premises we would ask those residents in the immediate vicinity to close doors and windows.”
The Aquatics Centre said the gas leak occurred when the facilities management company that operates the plant room took delivery of pool chemicals.
The Queen Elizabeth Olympic Park was built for the 2012 Games in London.
The Aquatics Centre was opened to the public in 2014.
This is a developing story. Please refresh for updates.