Personal toll, decline in popularity reasons for New Zealand PM Ardern’s resignation: Analysts

It is unclear who will replace her, with a decision to be made when the Labour Party votes for its new leader on Sunday.

PERSONAL COST OF LEADERSHIP

Although the announcement came as a shock to New Zealanders, there was already chatter in the country on the possibility towards the end of last year, said political commentator and geopolitical analyst Geoffrey Miller of the Democracy Project.

“Jacinda Ardern has been tired. It's been a pretty hard five years, but also her party is doing quite badly in the opinion polls at the moment,” he told CNA’s Asia Now.

While her Labour Party won an absolute majority at the elections in 2020, they are currently polling at just above 30 per cent.

“So her party has become unpopular, and Jacinda Ardern personally has become quite unpopular herself,” said Mr Miller.