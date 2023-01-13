Peru closes tourist hub airport as nationwide protests persist

LIMA: Weeks-long protests that have killed dozens across Peru continued on Thursday (Jan 12), with escalating tensions in the Andean city Cusco prompting the government to preemptively close the tourist hub's airport.

Supporters of ousted president Pedro Castillo have marched and barricaded streets around the South American country demanding new elections and the removal of current leader Dina Boluarte.

The demonstrations have at times turned violent and 42 people have been killed in clashes with security forces, including a police officer who was burned alive in a vehicle, while hundreds more have been injured.

Almost half of the victims died in clashes Monday night in the southern Puno region, where 17 people were buried Thursday.

Major flashpoints have occurred near Peru's airports, which are guarded by security forces after protesters stormed runways during an initial wave of uprisings in early December.

In Cusco, the gateway city to Peru's tourism crown jewel Machu Picchu, the main airport was closed suddenly Thursday "as a preventative measure", Peru's transportation ministry announced on Twitter.

The train connection between Cusco and the historical site has been suspended until further notice, the railway company said in a statement, citing safety concerns.

Clashes broke out Wednesday night in Cusco, the former capital of the Inca empire, with protesters attempting to enter the airport, while some torched a bus station, attacked shops and blocked train tracks with large rocks.

Peru's rights ombudsman said one person died and more than 50 people, including 19 police officers, were injured in the turmoil, while police said they had arrested 11 people.

Seventeen dead protesters were laid to rest Thursday in Juliaca, a city in the southern Puno region close to the Bolivian border.

Gathered in a circle around a red coffin, relatives of one of the victims held posters reading: "Dina corrupt murderer" and "we are not terrorists but citizens who demand justice".