World

Peru extends state of emergency for one month in Lima, Puno and Cusco
A demonstrator waves Peru's flag as security forces stand guard during a protest to demand the dissolution of Congress and democratic elections, rejecting Dina Boluarte as Peru's president, after the ouster of leftist President Pedro Castillo, in Lima, Peru, on Jan 12, 2023. (Photo: REUTERS/Alessandro Cinque)

16 Jan 2023 12:38AM (Updated: 16 Jan 2023 12:39AM)
LIMA: Peru's President Dina Boluarte has extended a state of emergency for 30 days in the capital and two southern regions, according to a decree signed late on Saturday (Jan 14), following protests that have left more than 40 people dead.

The extended measures, which grant police special powers and limit freedoms including the right to assembly, apply to Lima and the heavily indigenous southern regions of Puno and Cusco. Restrictions in Puno, which has seen violent clashes between demonstrators and police, include a 10-day curfew.

Peru first announced a month-long, nationwide state of emergency in mid-December, shortly after protests broke out over the ousting of former President Pedro Castillo.

Source: Reuters/ec

