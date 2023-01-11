Logo
Peru mourns growing protester death toll, as government seeks confidence vote
Peru mourns growing protester death toll, as government seeks confidence vote

Demonstrators clash with security forces during a protest demanding early elections and the release of jailed former President Pedro Castillo, near the Juliaca airport, in Juliaca, Peru, on Jan 9, 2023. (Photo: REUTERS/Hugo Courotto)

11 Jan 2023 04:58AM (Updated: 11 Jan 2023 05:00AM)
LIMA: A three-day mourning period began in southern Peru on Tuesday (Jan 10) after 17 more people were killed in the most violent day of protests since they began in December over the ousting of former President Pedro Castillo.

The mourning period, held in the southeastern region of Puno, came as Prime Minister Alberto Otarola is set to appear in the opposition-dominated Congress, seeking a vote of confidence in his cabinet - a constitutional requirement to lead a new government.

Otarola regretted the deaths on Monday night and said the unrest was caused by organized attackers financed by "dark" money, in a day in which at least 68 civilians and 75 police officers were injured according to the local ombudsman.

Social protests have left a total of 39 dead so far in different parts of the country.

Authorities called on prosecutors on Monday to launch investigations against those responsible.

Demonstrators are continuing to demand President Dina Boluarte's resignation, the closure of Congress, constitutional changes and Castillo's release.

Castillo is serving 18 months of pre-trial detention while being investigated for "rebellion" after trying to close Congress, a charge he denies.

Images from local media showed looting of businesses in Puno on Monday night and the region's Juliaca airport remained closed on Tuesday.

Likewise, airport operations in the Andean region of Ayacucho remained suspended as a security measure.

The Inter-American Commission on Human Rights has announced it will visit Peru this week from Wednesday to Friday to assess the situation.

Source: Reuters/ec

