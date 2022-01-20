Logo
Peru says oil spill caused by Tonga waves is an 'ecological disaster'
A dead bird lies on a beach during a clean-up, following an oil spill caused by abnormal waves, triggered by a massive underwater volcanic eruption half a world away, in Tonga, in Ventanilla, Peru, Jan 18, 2022. (Photo: REUTERS/Pilar Olivares)

20 Jan 2022 07:13AM (Updated: 20 Jan 2022 07:13AM)
LIMA: An oil spill at a refinery in Peru during high waves caused by the explosion last weekend of a volcano in Tonga is an "ecological disaster", the Peruvian government said on Wednesday (Jan 19).

The foreign ministry said that the oil spill had harmed animal and plant life in protected zones over a combined area of about 18,000 sq km around islands and fishing regions.

The spill from a tanker that was unloading crude at Spanish oil company Repsol's La Pampilla refinery was blamed on unusually large waves after the massive undersea volcano explosion in Tonga about 10,000km away triggered tsunami warnings across the Pacific Ocean.

The ministry called on Repsol to pay for the incident.

"This is the worst ecological disaster that has occurred around Lima in recent times and has seriously damaged hundreds of fishermen's families. Repsol must immediately compensate for the damage," the ministry said on Twitter.

Workers clean up an oil spill caused by abnormal waves, triggered by a massive underwater volcanic eruption half a world away in Tonga, at the Peruvian beach in Ventanilla, Peru, Jan 18, 2022. (Photo: REUTERS/Pilar Olivares)
Workers clean up oil from Cavero beach in Ventanilla, Callao, Peru, Jan 18, 2022, after high waves attributed to the eruption of an undersea volcano in Tonga caused an oil spill. (Photo: AP/Martin Mejia)
A workers stand on a rock covered with oil as other help with the clean up at Cavero beach in Ventanilla, Callao, Peru, Jan 17, 2022. (Photo: AP/Martin Mejia)

Peruvian prosecutors opened an investigation into a unit of Repsol due to the incident.

Environment Minister Ruben Ramirez met with Repsol's officials and said that around 6,000 barrels of oil were spilled, according to the company.

Peru's Supervisory Agency for Investment in Energy and Mining (Osinergmin) said in a statement it has ordered one of the refinery's four terminals to be shut down until the causes of the spill are determined.

La Pampilla is Peru's largest refinery and supplies more than half of the local fuel market.

Source: Reuters/dv

