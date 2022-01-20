Peru says oil spill caused by Tonga waves is an 'ecological disaster'

LIMA: An oil spill at a refinery in Peru during high waves caused by the explosion last weekend of a volcano in Tonga is an "ecological disaster", the Peruvian government said on Wednesday (Jan 19).

The foreign ministry said that the oil spill had harmed animal and plant life in protected zones over a combined area of about 18,000 sq km around islands and fishing regions.

The spill from a tanker that was unloading crude at Spanish oil company Repsol's La Pampilla refinery was blamed on unusually large waves after the massive undersea volcano explosion in Tonga about 10,000km away triggered tsunami warnings across the Pacific Ocean.

The ministry called on Repsol to pay for the incident.

"This is the worst ecological disaster that has occurred around Lima in recent times and has seriously damaged hundreds of fishermen's families. Repsol must immediately compensate for the damage," the ministry said on Twitter.