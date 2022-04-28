Logo
Hamburger Menu
Logo

World

Peru police evict indigenous protesters from China-owned MMG mine
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

World

Peru police evict indigenous protesters from China-owned MMG mine

Peru police evict indigenous protesters from China-owned MMG mine

Members of indigenous communities camp on the property of Chinese-owned Las Bambas copper mine, in Las Bambas, Peru Apr 26, 2022. (Photo: Reuters/Angela Ponce)

28 Apr 2022 08:23AM (Updated: 28 Apr 2022 08:23AM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

LIMA: Peruvian police said on Wednesday (Apr 27) they had evicted an indigenous community that had established a camp inside a huge open-pit owned by MMG's Las Bambas copper mine that had forced the Chinese-owned company to halt operations.

Las Bambas, owned by China's MMG Ltd, supplies 2 per cent of global copper and had suspended copper production a week ago due to the protest. Residents of the indigenous Fuerabamba community entered the mine on Apr 14 demanding to take back what they say is their ancestral lands.

"While respecting human rights ... 676 police officers from the Apurimac region recovered 100 per cent of the land owned by Las Bambas that had been invaded," police said on Twitter.

Three people were injured, authorities said.

Reuters reported on Tuesday that Las Bambas was planning to forcibly evict the community on Wednesday.

"We are still fighting ... and we are going to continue all night," Edison Vargas, the president of the Fuerabamba community, told Reuters by phone. Vargas, however, acknowledged that the vast majority of community members had been evicted by police forces earlier in the day and they were now fighting from outside company property.

It was unclear if Las Bambas will be able to restart production in the short term. A company representative did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Peru's government declared a state of emergency in the area earlier on Wednesday, a move that suspends civil liberties such as the right to assembly and protest.

The Fuerabamba community was resettled around a decade ago to make way for Las Bambas, one of the world's largest copper mines. The mine has battled against repeated protests and road blockades that have at times forced it to halt production.

Getting production started again at Las Bambas would add to global supply, potentially dampening prices, though the mine has faced recurring disruptions from impoverished local communities demanding higher financial contributions from the mine.

Source: Reuters/yb

Related Topics

Peru protest

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

Pressed for time? Stay informed with CNA's newsletters

This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp's partners.

This browser is no longer supported

We know it's a hassle to switch browsers but we want your experience with CNA to be fast, secure and the best it can possibly be.

To continue, upgrade to a supported browser or, for the finest experience, download the mobile app.

Logo Logo

Upgraded but still having issues? Contact us