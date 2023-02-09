Peru reopens train service to Machu Picchu

MACHU PICCHU: Train services to Peru's historic Machu Picchu partially resumed on Wednesday (Feb 9) following nearly three weeks of suspension caused by anti-government protests.

The service to the jewel in Peru's vital tourism industry resumed with locals looking to return to the small town at the foot of the ancient Inca site.

The Machu Picchu citadel itself remains closed.

Peru has been shaken by two months of protests by supporters of former president Pedro Castillo, who was impeached and arrested on Dec 7 after attempting to dissolve parliament and rule by decree.

At least 48 people have been killed since then in clashes between security forces and demonstrators.