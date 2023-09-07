Logo
Best News Website or Mobile Service
WAN-IFRA Digital Media Awards Worldwide 2022
Best News Website or Mobile Service
Digital Media Awards Worldwide 2022
Hamburger Menu
Logo

World

Peru reshuffles cabinet for second time in six months
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

World

Peru reshuffles cabinet for second time in six months

Peru reshuffles cabinet for second time in six months

Peru's President Dina Boluarte and Prime Minister Alberto Otarola arrive for a news conference, in Lima, Peru, on Feb 10, 2023. (Photo: REUTERS/Alessandro Cinque)

07 Sep 2023 06:01AM
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

LIMA: President Dina Boluarte of Peru reshuffled six posts in her cabinet on Wednesday (Sep 6), the second partial reshuffle in her eight-month-old administration, though she retained ministers overseeing the key economy and energy and mining portfolios.

Boluarte took office in December after her predecessor Pedro Castillo, whom she had served as vice-president, was ousted and arrested after trying to dissolve Congress. The ouster was followed by months of protests demanding early elections and Boluarte's resignation, leaving dozens dead.

Cabinet changes are frequent in the world's second-largest copper producing nation, which has seen six presidents in just five years. Peru's ministers of education, justice, transport, labor, production and agrarian development were dismissed.

The new ministers were sworn in at the government palace in the capital Lima.

The last major reshuffle took place in April, when four of Peru's 19-minister cabinet were removed from their posts.

Source: Reuters/ec

Related Topics

Peru

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

Pressed for time? Stay informed with CNA's newsletters

Be among the first to know the Breaking news

This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp's partners.