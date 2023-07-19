Peru's Boluarte calls protests 'threat to democracy,' key mining zones to back them

LIMA: Peru's President Dina Boluarte said on Tuesday (Jul 18) that anti-government protests expected to begin this week are "a threat to democracy and the rule of law," seven months after the ousting of her predecessor launched months of deadly protests.

Boluarte added that the government "is not able to resolve" demands being renewed by protesters such as the release from prison of her predecessor Pedro Castillo, the closure of Peru's unpopular Congress and the drafting of a new constitution.

Some left-wing and policy groups have also been calling for Boluarte to step down.

Key mining areas in Peru are planning to support a new round of anti-government protests, said Jose de Echave, the head of environmental NGO CooperAccion, who added that groups of miners from the Andean country's key copper mining corridor are set to arrive in Lima.

"They will also mobilize in their territories as they did at the start of this year," he said.

Peru's is the world's second-largest copper producer and its mining corridor in Condoroma, Cusco, is used by MMG's . Las Bambas, Glencore's. Antapaccay and Hudbay's Constancia.