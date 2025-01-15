Trump's defence secretary nominee Hegseth criticised after ASEAN gaffe

SINGAPORE: United States President-elect Donald Trump’s nominee for the role of defence secretary Pete Hegseth drew criticism on Tuesday (Jan 14) for his apparent lack of knowledge about the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN).
During his confirmation hearing before the Senate Armed Services Committee in Washington, Hegseth was asked by Democratic Senator Tammy Duckworth to "name the importance of at least one of the nations … in ASEAN" and what type of agreement the US has with at least one of those nations.
She also asked him to state how many nations there are in ASEAN.
In response, Hegseth said: "I couldn't tell you the exact amount of nations in that, but I know we have allies in South Korea, in Japan and in AUKUS with Australia – you're trying to work on submarines with them." AUKUS is a defence between Australia, Britain and the US.
Duckworth, a Thai-American US military veteran who was born in Bangkok, cut Hegseth off at this point.
"None of those three countries that you mentioned are in ASEAN," she said in a stern tone. "I suggest you do a little homework before you prepare for these types of negotiations."
The ASEAN bloc is made up of 10 countries: Brunei, Cambodia, Indonesia, Laos, Malaysia, Myanmar, the Philippines, Singapore, Thailand and Vietnam.
The US has comprehensive strategic partnerships with ASEAN and several of its individual member nations.
It also has defence agreements with the Philippines and Thailand, while Singapore is one of its major security cooperation partners.
In a post on X, the Democrats in the US House Foreign Affairs Committee said: "ASEAN stands for the Association of Southeast Asian Nations. It has 10 member states, none of which are Japan, Korea or Australia.
"Thailand and the Philippines are in ASEAN and are key US allies. A serious nominee for secretary of defence should know our Indo-Pacific partners."
Also taking to X to criticise Hegseth, former Democratic US Representative Debbie Mucarsel-Powell said: "Hegseth can't name one country that's part of ASEAN and he doesn't know any of the US international security agreements. America, if you want peace and security, this ain't it!"
Hegseth, a former Fox News host, is one of the most controversial figures ever nominated to be US secretary of defence.
The 44-year-old has railed against diversity, equity and inclusion initiatives in the military, questioning whether the top US general has the job because he is black. Prior to his nomination, Hegseth strongly opposed women in combat roles.
Several episodes from Hegseth's past have also sparked concern among lawmakers, including a 2017 sexual assault allegation that did not result in charges and which he strongly denies, and accusations of excessive drinking and financial mismanagement at veterans' organisations.
When asked by Republican Senator Roger Wicker, the chair of the Senate Armed Services Committee, about allegations Hegseth has faced, the nominee said that there was a "coordinated smear campaign" against him.
"I'm not a perfect person, but redemption is real," Hegseth said, later asserting he was "falsely accused" of sexual assault and dismissing accounts of alcohol abuse as "anonymous smears".
Hegseth can only afford three Republican rejections to be confirmed as the US defence chief, should every Democrat and independent vote against him.
But he has maintained Trump's support while the excoriating headlines have multiplied, and Senate Republicans appear to be open to hearing him out.