Trump's defence secretary nominee Hegseth criticised after ASEAN gaffe

SINGAPORE: United States President-elect Donald Trump’s nominee for the role of defence secretary Pete Hegseth drew criticism on Tuesday (Jan 14) for his apparent lack of knowledge about the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN).

During his confirmation hearing before the Senate Armed Services Committee in Washington, Hegseth was asked by Democratic Senator Tammy Duckworth to "name the importance of at least one of the nations … in ASEAN" and what type of agreement the US has with at least one of those nations.

She also asked him to state how many nations there are in ASEAN.

In response, Hegseth said: "I couldn't tell you the exact amount of nations in that, but I know we have allies in South Korea, in Japan and in AUKUS with Australia – you're trying to work on submarines with them." AUKUS is a defence between Australia, Britain and the US.

Duckworth, a Thai-American US military veteran who was born in Bangkok, cut Hegseth off at this point.

"None of those three countries that you mentioned are in ASEAN," she said in a stern tone. "I suggest you do a little homework before you prepare for these types of negotiations."

The ASEAN bloc is made up of 10 countries: Brunei, Cambodia, Indonesia, Laos, Malaysia, Myanmar, the Philippines, Singapore, Thailand and Vietnam.

The US has comprehensive strategic partnerships with ASEAN and several of its individual member nations.

It also has defence agreements with the Philippines and Thailand, while Singapore is one of its major security cooperation partners.