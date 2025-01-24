Trump defence pick Hegseth narrowly survives US Senate test vote

WASHINGTON: The US Senate narrowly voted on Thursday (Jan 23) to advance the nomination of Pete Hegseth, a former Fox News host and military veteran, to be President Donald Trump's secretary of defence, clearing the way for a vote on his confirmation later this week.
The tally was 51-49 in the 100-member Senate on a procedural measure to end debate, as all but two of Trump's fellow Republicans voted in favour of moving ahead on the nomination despite new allegations about his personal conduct.
Senators Lisa Murkowski and Susan Collins joined every Democrat and independent in voting no.
As of now, the Senate is due to vote on whether to confirm Hegseth late on Friday.
One of the most divisive nominees among Trump's Cabinet picks, Hegseth was confirmed despite Democrats' concern about his lack of management experience and multiple allegations - which he denied - of inappropriate personal conduct and heavy drinking.
In an affidavit to senators that became public this week, Hegseth's former sister-in-law said Hegseth abused his second ex-wife to the point where she once hid in a closet and gave friends a code word to use in a crisis.
Several episodes surrounding Hegseth have sparked concern among Democratic lawmakers, including a 2017 sexual assault allegation that did not result in charges and which Hegseth denies.
ABC News reported on Thursday that Democratic Senator Elizabeth Warren said Hegseth told her he paid the woman who accused him of sexual assault in 2017 US$50,000 in a settlement. Warren's office did not immediately respond to a request for comment. An attorney for Hegseth also did not respond to an emailed request.
HEGSETH, SUPPORTERS, DENY ALLEGATIONS
Pete Hegseth denies abusing Samantha Hegseth, and Republican senators who backed him said they had met with him, reviewed his FBI file and other material, and were satisfied that he was the right man to lead the Pentagon.
"After this thorough review, I am ironclad in my assessment that the nominee, Mr Hegseth, is prepared to be the next Secretary of Defence, and that the allegations unfairly impugning his character do not pass scrutiny," Republican Senate Armed Services Committee Chairman Roger Wicker said.
Hegseth has declined to meet with most Democratic senators, including those on the armed services committee, which held his confirmation hearing.
In recent weeks, Trump has urged his fellow Republicans to back the 44-year-old decorated veteran, and most have fallen into line to defend a nominee they said would restore a "warrior" mentality to the US military.
In Truth Social posts, Trump has said Hegseth "will make a GREAT Secretary of Defence" and saying he has Trump's "Complete and Total support".
Democrats have come out strongly against him. Before Thursday's vote, Senate Democratic Leader Chuck Schumer said, "Of all the people we could have as Secretary of Defence, is Pete Hegseth really the best one we’ve got? Come on, you know he isn't. You know he's not even close!"
OVER 1 MILLION TROOPS, NEARLY US$1 TRILLION BUDGET
Hegseth would lead 1.3 million active-duty service members and the nearly 1 million civilians who work for the US military, which has a nearly US$1 trillion annual budget.
If he is confirmed to take charge at the Pentagon, officials would be closely watching whether he shakes up the military's uniformed leadership, how he deals with personnel issues like women in combat roles, and where he stands on major foreign policy issues like the war in Ukraine, competition with an increasingly assertive China and tensions in the Middle East.
Hegseth has criticised diversity, equity and inclusion initiatives in the military, and, in his latest book, questioned whether the top US general has the job because he is Black.
For years, Hegseth also strongly opposed women in combat roles but walked back that stance as he courted support for his confirmation, including from Republican Senator Joni Ernst, a military veteran and sexual assault survivor who initially said she had questions about Hegseth but then became a staunch supporter of his nomination.