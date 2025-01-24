Trump defence pick Hegseth narrowly survives US Senate test vote

WASHINGTON: The US Senate narrowly voted on Thursday (Jan 23) to advance the nomination of Pete Hegseth, a former Fox News host and military veteran, to be President Donald Trump's secretary of defence, clearing the way for a vote on his confirmation later this week.

The tally was 51-49 in the 100-member Senate on a procedural measure to end debate, as all but two of Trump's fellow Republicans voted in favour of moving ahead on the nomination despite new allegations about his personal conduct.

Senators Lisa Murkowski and Susan Collins joined every Democrat and independent in voting no.

As of now, the Senate is due to vote on whether to confirm Hegseth late on Friday.