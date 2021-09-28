Logo
World

Pfizer begins study of mRNA flu vaccine
Pfizer begins study of mRNA flu vaccine

A vial and syringe are seen in front of a displayed Pfizer logo in this illustration taken Jan 11, 2021. (Photo: REUTERS/Dado Ruvic)

28 Sep 2021 05:29AM (Updated: 28 Sep 2021 05:29AM)
Pfizer said on Monday it had dosed the first patient in a trial testing a flu vaccine based on messenger RNA, the same technology used in the COVID-19 shots made by the US drugmaker and BioNTech.

The early-stage trial, conducted in the United States, will test the vaccine in healthy adults ages 65- 85.

"The COVID-19 pandemic allowed us to deliver on the immense scientific opportunity of mRNA. Influenza remains an area where we see a need for vaccines," said Kathrin Jansen, head of vaccine research and development at Pfizer.

The study will test the safety and immune responses of the vaccine, compared to another FDA-approved influenza vaccine.

Source: Reuters/ec

