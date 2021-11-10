Logo
Pfizer, BioNTech again seek US nod for COVID-19 vaccine boosters in all adults
A nurses fills up syringes for patients as they receive their coronavirus disease (COVID-19) booster vaccination during a Pfizer-BioNTech vaccination clinic in Southfield, Michigan, on Sep 29, 2021. (Photo: REUTERS/Emily Elconin)

10 Nov 2021 05:49AM (Updated: 10 Nov 2021 05:49AM)
Pfizer and BioNTech once again requested the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) on Tuesday (Nov 9) to authorise booster doses of their COVID-19 vaccine in all adults.

The FDA in September had authorised Pfizer's boosters for people aged 65 and above, and other individuals at high risk of being infected because of their jobs, after a panel of advisers to the agency rejected Pfizer's request for authorisation of the booster in all individuals aged 16 and above.

The panellists suggested the evidence supporting broad approval was inadequate, and they wanted to see more safety data, especially concerning the risk of heart inflammation in younger people after vaccination.

Moderna's booster doses have since been cleared for use in a similar group of patients, and a booster shot of Johnson & Johnson's COVID-19 vaccine has been authorised for use as well. Roughly 25 million Americans had received a booster, as of Monday.

Pfizer and U.S. health officials have argued that boosters prevent hospitalisations and deaths and that emerging data indicates they can slow mild infections as well.

Moderna is likely to file a request with the US FDA to broaden emergency use authorisation of its boosters in all adults, CNBC reported on Tuesday, citing sources familiar with the matter, adding that the timing of the filing was not known yet.

Moderna did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment.

US President Joe Biden's administration in August announced plans to roll out booster doses for all adults in September, before the FDA's advisers had recommended a limited authorisation.

Source: Reuters/ec

