Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine shows 90.7% efficacy in trial in children

NEW YORK: The Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine showed 90.7 per cent efficacy against the coronavirus in a clinical trial of children five to 11 years old, the US drugmaker said on Friday (Oct 22).

Sixteen children in the trial who had received a placebo got COVID-19, compared with three who were vaccinated, Pfizer said in briefing documents submitted to the US Food and Drug Administration.

Because more than twice as many children in the 2,268-participant trial were given the vaccine than placebo, that equates to better than 90 per cent efficacy.

Pfizer's clinical trial in those five to 11 years old was not primarily designed to measure efficacy against the virus. Instead, it compared the amount of neutralising antibodies induced by the vaccine in the children to the response of older recipients in their adult trial.

Based on those results, Pfizer and BioNTech said last month that their COVID-19 vaccine induced a robust immune response in the children.

The five- to 11-year-olds were given two shots of a 10-microgram dose of the vaccine, a third of the dose size given to people 12 and older.