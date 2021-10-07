Logo
Pfizer, BioNTech ask US regulators to approve COVID-19 vaccine for children aged 5 to 11
FILE PHOTO: Syringes filled with a doses of Pfizer's coronavirus disease (COVID-19) vaccine are seen at a pop-up community vaccination center at the Gateway World Christian Center in Valley Stream, New York, U.S., February 23, 2021. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

07 Oct 2021 08:51PM (Updated: 07 Oct 2021 08:51PM)
WASHINGTON: Pfizer Inc and BioNTech have asked US regulators to approve emergency use of their COVID-19 vaccine for children aged five to 11, Pfizer said in a tweet on Thursday (Oct 7).

The application to the US Food and Drug Administration comes as COVID-19 infections have soared in children, hitting their highest point in the pandemic in early September, according to data from the American Academy of Pediatrics.

The FDA has set a date of Oct 26 for outside advisers to meet and discuss the Pfizer application, making it possible for kids to begin receiving the vaccines shortly afterwards.

A rapid authorisation could help mitigate a potential surge of cases this fall, with schools already open nationwide.

The vaccine, which is already authorised in 12- to 15-year-olds and fully approved for ages 16 and up, has been shown to induce a strong immune response in the target age group in a 2,268 participant clinical trial, the companies said on Sep 20.

The Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine was approved for children aged 12 to 15 roughly a month after the companies filed for authorisation.

While kids are less susceptible to severe COVID-19, they can spread the virus to others, including vulnerable populations that are more at risk of severe illness.

Source: Reuters/gs

