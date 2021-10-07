Pfizer, BioNTech ask US regulators to approve COVID-19 vaccine for children aged 5 to 11

WASHINGTON: Pfizer Inc and BioNTech have asked US regulators to approve emergency use of their COVID-19 vaccine for children aged five to 11, Pfizer said in a tweet on Thursday (Oct 7).

The application to the US Food and Drug Administration comes as COVID-19 infections have soared in children, hitting their highest point in the pandemic in early September, according to data from the American Academy of Pediatrics.

The FDA has set a date of Oct 26 for outside advisers to meet and discuss the Pfizer application, making it possible for kids to begin receiving the vaccines shortly afterwards.

A rapid authorisation could help mitigate a potential surge of cases this fall, with schools already open nationwide.