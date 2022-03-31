Logo
Hamburger Menu
Logo

World

Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine slashes paediatric hospitalisation risk: US study
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

World

Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine slashes paediatric hospitalisation risk: US study

Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine slashes paediatric hospitalisation risk: US study

A child is administered a dose of the Pfizer-BioNTech coronavirus disease (COVID-19) pediatric vaccine, in San Jose, Costa Rica, on Feb 23, 2022. (Photo REUTERS/Mayela Lopez)

31 Mar 2022 06:12AM (Updated: 31 Mar 2022 06:12AM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

NEW YORK: Children ages 5 to 11 who received the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine were 68 per cent less likely to be hospitalised during the Omicron wave in the United States than unvaccinated children, according to a study published on Wednesday.

Adolescents aged 12-18 who received two shots of the vaccine were around 40 per cent less likely to be hospitalised with the Omicron variant of the virus, the study led by scientists from the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and Boston Children's Hospital found. It was published in the New England Journal of Medicine.

The risk of more serious outcomes, including need for mechanical breathing assistance or death, was nearly 80 per cent lower for those who received the shots in that age group.

"Infections like COVID and respiratory infections have a range of severity," said CDC researcher Dr Manish Patel. "But action against severe disease can still be maintained."

The study looked at vaccinated and unvaccinated patients with and without COVID-19 at 31 hospitals in 23 states.

The vaccine performed better against the Delta variant of the coronavirus, which was circulating last year. Vaccine effectiveness against hospitalisation in adolescents when that variant was dominant was around 93 per cent, the study found.

The results of the CDC study were better for the younger age group than a study that New York state researchers published in February. That study found the vaccine was around 48 per cent effective in keeping children out of the hospital, with 73 per cent efficacy against hospitalisation among adolescents in January of 2022.

"Most kids that have critical illness were unvaccinated," Patel said. "And we should be able to prevent that with a simple act of vaccination."

BOOKMARK THIS: Our comprehensive coverage of the COVID-19 pandemic and its developments

Download our app or subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates on the coronavirus outbreak: https://cna.asia/telegram

Source: Reuters/ec

Related Topics

COVID-19

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

Pressed for time? Stay informed with CNA's newsletters

This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp's partners.

This browser is no longer supported

We know it's a hassle to switch browsers but we want your experience with CNA to be fast, secure and the best it can possibly be.

To continue, upgrade to a supported browser or, for the finest experience, download the mobile app.

Logo Logo

Upgraded but still having issues? Contact us