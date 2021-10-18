Logo
Hamburger Menu
Logo

World

EU evaluating use of Pfizer-BioNTech's COVID-19 vaccine in young children
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

World

EU evaluating use of Pfizer-BioNTech's COVID-19 vaccine in young children

EU evaluating use of Pfizer-BioNTech's COVID-19 vaccine in young children

A vial of the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine is seen on a tray. (File photo: Behrouz Mehri/Pool via REUTERS)

18 Oct 2021 10:45PM (Updated: 18 Oct 2021 10:45PM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

The European Union's medicines regulator said on Monday (Oct 18) it has started evaluating the use of Pfizer-BioNTech's COVID-19 vaccine in children between five and 11 years of age.

Pfizer and its German partner BioNTech last week submitted data that supports the use of their mRNA vaccine for young children.

The vaccine was found to induce a strong immune response in five to 11 year olds in a clinical trial of 2,268 participants, the companies said last month.

The European Medicines Agency (EMA) said it will review data related to the vaccine, known as Comirnaty, including results from an ongoing clinical study.

The vaccine is currently not allowed for that age group. It has, however, been authorised for use in children over the ages of 12 years in both the United States and European Union.

While children are less susceptible to severe COVID-19, they can spread the virus to others, including vulnerable populations more at risk of severe illness.

The EMA human medicines committee's opinion will be forwarded to the European Commission, which will issue a final decision on the matter.

BOOKMARK THIS: Our comprehensive coverage of the COVID-19 pandemic and its developments

Download our app or subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates on the coronavirus outbreak: https://cna.asia/telegram

 

Source: Reuters/dv

Related Topics

COVID-19 COVID-19 vaccine European Union

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

This browser is no longer supported

We know it's a hassle to switch browsers but we want your experience with CNA to be fast, secure and the best it can possibly be.

To continue, upgrade to a supported browser or, for the finest experience, download the mobile app.

Logo Logo

Upgraded but still having issues? Contact us