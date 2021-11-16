Logo
Hamburger Menu
Logo

World

Pfizer to conduct trials of antiviral COVID-19 pill in Russia
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

World

Pfizer to conduct trials of antiviral COVID-19 pill in Russia

Pfizer to conduct trials of antiviral COVID-19 pill in Russia

File photo of a syringe and vial are seen in front of a displayed Pfizer logo in this illustration. (Photo: Reuters/Dado Ruvic)

16 Nov 2021 05:40PM (Updated: 16 Nov 2021 05:40PM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

MOSCOW: Russia has granted approval for Pfizer Inc to conduct clinical trials in Russia of its experimental antiviral pill to treat COVID-19, a state registry of medicines showed on Tuesday (Nov 16).

The trials conducted on 90 people located in home-like conditions with someone who has symptomatic COVID-19 began on Nov 12 and will continue until March 2023, the registry's website said.

Pfizer said earlier this month the experimental antiviral pill cut by 89 per cent the chance of hospitalisation or death for adults at risk of severe disease. It hopes to make the pill available globally as quickly as possible.

The pill has the brand name Paxlovid.

BOOKMARK THIS: Our comprehensive coverage of the COVID-19 pandemic and its developments

Download our app or subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates on the coronavirus outbreak: https://cna.asia/telegram

 

Source: Reuters/ad

Related Topics

Russia COVID-19

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

This browser is no longer supported

We know it's a hassle to switch browsers but we want your experience with CNA to be fast, secure and the best it can possibly be.

To continue, upgrade to a supported browser or, for the finest experience, download the mobile app.

Logo Logo

Upgraded but still having issues? Contact us