Pfizer gets US contract for 50 million COVID-19 vaccine doses for kids

Pfizer Inc and BioNTech SE said on Thursday (Oct 28) they expect to deliver 50 million more doses of their COVID-19 vaccine to the US government by April-end, as the country prepares to vaccinate children.

The move comes after a panel of outside advisers to the US Food and Drug Administration voted on Tuesday to recommend its authorisation for the vaccine in children aged 5 to 11.

The agency's decision on the vaccine for the age group is awaited.