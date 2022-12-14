Logo
World

Pfizer says it is working to improve supply of COVID-19 drug Paxlovid in China
World

Pfizer says it is working to improve supply of COVID-19 drug Paxlovid in China

Pfizer says it is working to improve supply of COVID-19 drug Paxlovid in China

Pfizer logo is seen in this illustration taken, on May 1, 2022. (Photo: REUTERS/Dado Ruvic)

14 Dec 2022 03:47AM (Updated: 14 Dec 2022 03:47AM)
Drugmaker Pfizer said on Tuesday (Dec 13) it is working to improve supply of its COVID-19 antiviral drug Paxlovid in China in order to ensure adequate access to the drug as cases rise in the country.

"Pfizer is actively collaborating with all stakeholders to secure an adequate supply of Paxlovid in China and remains committed to fulfilling the COVID-19 treatment needs of patients in China," the company said in an emailed statement.

The drug received conditional approval in China in February. Pfizer signed a deal in April for Chinese drugmaker Zhejiang Huahai to produce the drug in mainland China solely for patients there.

Source: Reuters

