Logo
Hamburger Menu
Logo

World

Pfizer seeks US approval for COVID-19 booster vaccine; WHO says first shot is priority
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

World

Pfizer seeks US approval for COVID-19 booster vaccine; WHO says first shot is priority

Pfizer seeks US approval for COVID-19 booster vaccine; WHO says first shot is priority

Vials of Pfizer's coronavirus disease (COVID-19) vaccine are seen at a pop-up community vaccination center at the Gateway World Christian Center in Valley Stream, New York, on Feb 23, 2021. (Photo: REUTERS/Brendan McDermid)

26 Aug 2021 02:44AM (Updated: 26 Aug 2021 02:48AM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

NEW YORK: Pfizer on Wednesday (Aug 25) began the process for full approval of its COVID-19 booster dose in the United States even as the World Health Organization said data on its benefits are inconclusive and that focus must be to cover the unvaccinated.

The drugmaker and its German partner BioNTech aim to complete the submission for use of booster shots in people aged 16 and above by the end of this week.

The US government has said it was gearing up to roll out the third shot from mid-September to Americans who had their initial course more than eight months ago if the US Food and Drug Administration and the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention decide that boosters are needed.

Israel began rolling out boosters at the beginning of August to older citizens and this week expanded the drive to people as young as 30, saying the shots were helping increasing protection against the highly infectious Delta variant.

US President Joe Biden too has shown his support for booster shots, saying, "It's the best way to protect ourselves from new variants that may arise."

However, WHO Director General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said the data on the benefits and safety of a COVID-19 vaccine booster shot is inconclusive.

The health agency yet again called for a delay in rolling out booster shots and instead aim for higher vaccination rates in countries where many had not received even the first or second shot.

The WHO had called for a moratorium on boosters until at least the end of September.

Earlier this week, US regulators granted full approval to the two-dose vaccine, which has been available up until now under emergency use authorisation.

The approval spurred some local governments, such as New York City and the state of New Jersey, as well as the US military and some companies to mandate vaccines.

A third dose of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine is not currently authorised for broad use in the United States.

However, under the amended Emergency Use Authorization, a third dose was authorised for administration to individuals at least 12 years of age who were immunocompromised.

BOOKMARK THIS: Our comprehensive coverage of the COVID-19 pandemic and its developments

Download our app or subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates on the coronavirus outbreak: https://cna.asia/telegram

 

Source: Reuters/ec

Related Topics

COVID-19 coronavirus

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

This browser is no longer supported

We know it's a hassle to switch browsers but we want your experience with CNA to be fast, secure and the best it can possibly be.

To continue, upgrade to a supported browser or, for the finest experience, download the mobile app.

Logo Logo

Upgraded but still having issues? Contact us