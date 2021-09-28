Pfizer submits data for COVID-19 vaccine use in younger children

Pfizer and BioNTech on Tuesday (Sep 28) submitted initial trial data for their COVID-19 vaccine in five to 11 year olds and said they would make a formal request with US regulators for emergency use in the coming weeks.

The US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) said earlier this month it would look to complete its data review for this age group as quickly as possible, likely in a matter of weeks rather than months. That could mean an authorisation of the shot for children by the end of October, sources have told Reuters.

A decision on the vaccine's use in younger children is eagerly awaited by millions of Americans as coronavirus infections have soared in children to hit their highest point in early September, according to data from the American Academy of Pediatrics.

The vaccine, which is already authorised for 12 to 15 year olds and fully approved for ages 16 and up, induced a strong immune response in the target age group in a 2,268-participant clinical trial, the companies said on Sep 20.

The Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine was authorised for the 12 to 15 age group roughly a month after the companies filed for authorisation. If the same timeline is followed for this application, younger children could start receiving their shots as soon as late October.

A rapid authorisation could help mitigate a potential surge of cases this fall, with schools already open nationwide.

While children are less susceptible to severe COVID-19, they can spread the virus to others, including vulnerable populations that are more at risk of severe illness.

The companies said they plan to submit the data to the European Medicines Agency and other regulatory authorities. They also plan to submit data from the full late-stage trial for scientific peer-reviewed publication.

The FDA was not immediately available for comment.

Data from the companies' trial showed the two-shot vaccine generated an immune response in children that matched what was previously observed in 16 to 25 year olds. The safety profile was also comparable to the older age group, Pfizer said.

The drugmakers are also testing the vaccine in children aged two to five and those aged six months to two years, with data expected in the fourth quarter.

Moderna's COVID-19 vaccine is not yet authorised for use in adolescents in the United States, while it has gained authorisation for that age group in Europe.

Both the Pfizer and Moderna vaccines have been linked by regulators to rare cases of heart inflammation in adolescents and young adults, particularly young men. Pfizer said they did not see any instances of heart inflammation in the trial participants.