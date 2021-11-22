Logo
Hamburger Menu
Logo

World

Pfizer's COVID-19 vaccine trial data shows long-term efficacy in adolescents
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

World

Pfizer's COVID-19 vaccine trial data shows long-term efficacy in adolescents

Pfizer's COVID-19 vaccine trial data shows long-term efficacy in adolescents

FILE PHOTO: A syringe is filled with a dose of Pfizer's COVID-19 vaccine at a pop-up community vaccination center at the Gateway World Christian Center in Valley Stream, New York, U.S., February 23, 2021. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

22 Nov 2021 09:17PM (Updated: 22 Nov 2021 09:17PM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Pfizer Inc said on Monday (Nov 22) its COVID-19 vaccine provided strong long-term protection against the virus in a late-stage study conducted among adolescents aged 12 to 15 years.

A two-dose series of the vaccine was 100 per cent effective against COVID-19, measured seven days through over four months after the second dose, the company said.

The long-term data will support planned submissions for full-regulatory approval of the vaccine in the age group in the United States and worldwide.

Pfizer and BioNTech will seek clearance for a 30 micrograms dose of the vaccine for those aged 12 and above.

The vaccine was authorized for emergency use in people aged 12 to 15 by the US Food & Drug Administration in May, and granted full approval for use in people aged 16 and above in August. 

BOOKMARK THIS: Our comprehensive coverage of the COVID-19 pandemic and its developments

Download our app or subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates on the coronavirus outbreak: https://cna.asia/telegram

 

Source: Reuters/gs

Related Topics

COVID-19 Pfizer-BioNTech

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

This browser is no longer supported

We know it's a hassle to switch browsers but we want your experience with CNA to be fast, secure and the best it can possibly be.

To continue, upgrade to a supported browser or, for the finest experience, download the mobile app.

Logo Logo

Upgraded but still having issues? Contact us