P&G recalls some conditioner, shampoo sprays due to potential cancer risk
The logo for Procter & Gamble Co. is displayed on a screen on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) in New York, U.S., June 27, 2018. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

18 Dec 2021 03:30AM (Updated: 18 Dec 2021 03:29AM)
Procter & Gamble said on Friday (Dec 17) it was voluntarily recalling some hair care products sold in the United States and Canada from its Pantene and Herbal Essences brands, due to the presence of a cancer-causing chemical.

The recall also includes some products from its Aussie and Waterl

The consumer goods giant said certain aerosol dry conditioners and shampoos from the brands as well as some discontinued items from Old Spice and Hair Food brands, had a human carcinogen called benzene.

Exposure to benzene can occur by inhalation, orally and through the skin. It can result in cancers including leukemia, blood cancer of the bone marrow and blood disorders which can be life-threatening, P&G said.

P&G added it had not received any reports of adverse events related to the recall. The company had distributed the products in the United States through retail outlets and online mediums.

Earlier this year, US pharmacy chains pulled Johnson & Johnson's sunscreen products off their shelves after J&J said it had detected benzene in some samples.

Source: Reuters

