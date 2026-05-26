Philippines ends rescue operation for 12 missing in building collapse

Seventeen people had originally been listed as missing but rescue officials said one of them contacted officials on Monday to confirm he had not been in the area at the time, Sajili said.



She said that most of the remaining 16 were construction workers who were sleeping at the site at the time.



Officials said up to 70 people were employed at the construction site, although most had gone home for the weekend.



Alfredo Albis, 55, told AFP he believed two of his cousins who worked with him at the building site were among the missing.



"They were working here to earn for their families," said Albis, who was asleep at a nearby barracks for workers when the structure collapsed.