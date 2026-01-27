Philippine ferry survivor describes scenes of panic, wait for rescue

"UNACCEPTABLE"

"We were just floating and comforting each other, encouraging each other not to panic," Sajili said.



The coast guard's response time had been "unacceptable", he said.



The ferry sank about five kilometres (three miles) east of Basilan province's Baluk-Baluk Island, near the Zamboanga peninsula.



"We're near Basilan, but it took them more than three hours to respond to us," he said.



He also disputed descriptions of rough seas at the time of the sinking, saying the waves had only become stronger after they had been in the water for hours.



After speaking with other survivors, he believed there was a strong likelihood that a lawsuit would be filed against the ferry's owner.



"I think we can gather enough evidence to prove that the crew members of the ship were really negligent," he said.



Aleson Shipping Lines, which also operated the Lady Mary Joy 3 ferry, on which 31 people were killed in a 2023 fire, did not respond to calls for comment.



"I'm just thankful that many survived," Sajili said. "But I hope this also serves as a lesson to shipping lines for them to do their obligation under the law."