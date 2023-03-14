Philippines, US to hold largest joint war games: Officials

MANILA: The Philippines and the United States will hold their largest joint military exercises next month, Philippine and US officials said on Tuesday (Mar 14), as the longtime allies seek to counter China's growing regional influence.

A total of 17,680 soldiers will take part in the annual drills, which for the first time will include live-fire exercises in the disputed South China Sea and a simulated defence of a tiny Philippine island nearly 300km south of Taiwan.

The countries will also stage an amphibious landing on the western island of Palawan, the closest Philippine landmass to the Spratly Islands - a flashpoint for Beijing and Manila.

"Any armed forces has the right to conduct military exercises," said Colonel Michael Logico, the Philippine spokesman for the war games called Balikatan, which means "shoulder to shoulder" in Filipino.

"It's really part of our combat readiness," he said.

The announcement comes less than six weeks after Manila and Washington agreed to restart joint patrols in the South China Sea, and struck a deal to give US troops access to another four military bases in the Southeast Asian country.

The countries have been seeking to repair ties that were fractured under President Ferdinand Marcos's predecessor Rodrigo Duterte.

Beijing's growing assertiveness on Taiwan and its building of bases in the South China Sea has given fresh impetus to Washington and Manila to strengthen their partnership, which is underpinned by a mutual defence treaty.