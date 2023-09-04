Philippines, US navies conduct joint sail in South China Sea

MANILA: Naval vessels from the Philippines and the United States conducted a joint sail through parts of the South China Sea lying within the Southeast Asian nation's exclusive economic zone, Manila's military said on Monday (Sep 4).

It was the first time the Philippines and Washington have carried out a joint sail in waters west of Palawan island, the Armed Forces of the Philippines' Western Command said.

The display of cooperation between the US and the Philippines comes at a time of heightened tension between Manila and Beijing, which claims much of the South China Sea.

The Philippine Navy's guided-missile frigate BRP Jose Rizal and the US Navy Arleigh Burke-class guided missile-destroyer USS Ralph Johnson participated in the joint sail, during which ships practice manoeuvring near other vessels.

"This event aims to provide an opportunity for the Philippine Navy and the US Indo-Pacific Navy to test and refine existing maritime doctrine," the Western Command said in a statement.