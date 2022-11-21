Philips recalls some previously replaced ventilators: FDA

AMSTERDAM: Philips, which has been struggling with a major recall of ventilators, is recalling some machines it has previously replaced, according to an FDA statement.

A Philips spokesperson said on Monday (Nov 21) that only Trilogy 100/200 ventilator models were potentially affected.

The FDA said the company had notified it that the sound abatement foam could come loose in some refurbished models, "lowering the inspiratory pressure".

In addition, trace amounts of particulate matter were found in the air pathways of some reworked ventilators.

Philips has replaced more than 4 million ventilators and sleep apnoea machines over the past 18 months due to worries that the foam used in the machines could become toxic.

The spokesperson said Trilogy 100/200 ventilators represent around 3 per cent of the recall, and no sleep apnoea machines were affected.