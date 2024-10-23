Photos capture exact moments an Israeli missile strikes building in Beirut

BEIRUT: Taking cover behind a large tree, an Associated Press (AP) photographer pointed his camera toward a Beirut apartment building the Israeli military warned was in its sights.

When a missile plunged from the sky moments later, journalist and lens were perfectly positioned to document the trail of destruction – second by second, frame by frame.

“I heard the sound of the missile whistling, headed toward the building and then I started filming,” photographer Bilal Hussein said on Tuesday (Oct 22), hours after Israeli forces launched the attack. The images Hussein captured of the projectile, frozen in mid-flight before obliterating the structure, provide a striking look at the speed, power and devastation of modern warfare.

The strike on Tuesday came roughly 40 minutes after an Israeli military spokesman posted a warning in Arabic on social media, notifying people in and around a pair of buildings on Beirut’s southern outskirts that they should evacuate the area.

He did not explain why the buildings were being targeted, other than to say they were near “interests and facilities” associated with the Hezbollah militant group.