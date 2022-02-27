'Pick a side': Ukraine invasion dilemma for US Big Tech

WASHINGTON: US tech giants were under intense pressure to pick a side regarding Ukraine's invasion, at once facing calls to stand against Moscow's internationally condemned war but also Kremlin retribution for resistance.

Services like Facebook, Twitter and YouTube have a unique power because of their global reach and ubiquity, but they are profit-motivated companies so a stridently principled stand can be bad for business.

Since Moscow attacked its neighbor Ukraine this week, the besieged nation has urged firms from Apple to Google and Netflix to cut off Russia, while Facebook said its service was curbed for refusing to bend to Kremlin demands.

Twitter, which faced fines and slower service last year over government orders to remove certain content, reported Saturday its network was "being restricted for some people in Russia".

"Western companies have provided an online space for Russians to get information about the atrocities their government is committing in Ukraine," tweeted Alina Polyakova, president and CEO of the Center for European Policy Analysis.

"The Kremlin is moving aggressively to hide the truth," she added.

Some of the companies have so far taken measured steps. For example, Facebook's parent Meta and YouTube have both announced restricting Russian state-run media's ability to earn money on their platforms.