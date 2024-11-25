'Existential challenge': Plastic pollution treaty talks begin

Plastic pollution is so ubiquitous it has been found in clouds, the deepest ocean trenches and even human breastmilk.

And while almost everyone agrees it is a problem, there is less consensus on how to solve it.

Among the most contentious issues are whether the treaty should cap plastic production, a possible ban on chemicals feared toxic to human health, and how to pay for implementation.

"There are some real differences on some key elements," United Nations Environment Programme chief Inger Andersen acknowledged on Sunday.

"I believe that we absolutely can land this, but that it will take everybody shuffling a little bit into the bus," she said.

In 2019, the world produced around 460 million tonnes of plastic, a figure that has doubled since 2000, according to the Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development.

Plastic production is expected to triple by 2060.

More than 90 per cent of plastic is not recycled, with over 20 million tonnes leaking into the environment, often after just a few minutes of use.

Plastic also accounts for around three per cent of global emissions, mostly linked to its production from fossil fuels.