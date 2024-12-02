Plastic pollution talks fail to reach landmark deal

BUSAN: Deeply divided negotiators failed on Sunday (Dec 1) to reach a landmark global treaty to curb plastic pollution, missing a self-imposed deadline, and agreed to extend their talks.

For a week, delegates from nearly 200 nations meeting in South Korea have wrestled with how to stop millions of tonnes of plastic waste entering the environment each year.

Plastic pollution is so ubiquitous that microplastics have been found on the highest mountain peak, in the deepest ocean trench and scattered throughout almost every part of the human body.

Two years ago, countries agreed they would find a way to address the crisis by the end of 2024.

But a week of talks in Busan has failed to resolve deep divisions between "high-ambition" countries seeking a globally binding agreement to limit production and phase out harmful chemicals, and "like-minded", mostly oil-producing nations that want to focus on waste.