Logo
Hamburger Menu
Logo

World

PM Johnson says UK will work with Taliban if necessary
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

World

PM Johnson says UK will work with Taliban if necessary

PM Johnson says UK will work with Taliban if necessary

Britain's Prime Minister Boris Johnson walks outside Downing Street in London, Britain, August 18, 2021. REUTERS/Hannah McKay

21 Aug 2021 12:58AM (Updated: 21 Aug 2021 12:58AM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

LONDON: Prime Minister Boris Johnson said on Friday (Aug 20) Britain would work with the Taliban if necessary after the militants capture of Afghanistan, and defended his foreign minister who has come under fire for his handling of the situation.

"What I want to assure people is that our political and diplomatic efforts to find a solution for Afghanistan, working with the Taliban, of course if necessary, will go on," Johnson told media.

Johnson said the situation at Kabul airport, where thousands of desperate Afghans have thronged seeking exodus from the country, was getting "slightly better".

The British government said it had secured the evacuation of 1,615 people since Saturday, including 399 British nationals and their dependants, 320 embassy staff and 402 Afghans.

Asked if he still had confidence in Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab who has faced calls for his resignation from opponents for his response to the crisis, he said: "Absolutely".

Source: Reuters/nh

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

This browser is no longer supported

We know it's a hassle to switch browsers but we want your experience with CNA to be fast, secure and the best it can possibly be.

To continue, upgrade to a supported browser or, for the finest experience, download the mobile app.

Logo Logo

Upgraded but still having issues? Contact us