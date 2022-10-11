Logo
Best News Website or Mobile Service
 
WAN-IFRA Digital Media Awards Worldwide
Best News Website or Mobile Service
 
Digital Media Awards Worldwide
Hamburger Menu
Logo

World

Poland advises its citizens to leave Belarus
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

World

Poland advises its citizens to leave Belarus

Poland advises its citizens to leave Belarus

Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko chairs a meeting on security in Minsk, Belarus, on Oct 10, 2022. (Photo: Maxim Guchek/BelTA/Handout via REUTERS)

11 Oct 2022 01:54AM (Updated: 11 Oct 2022 01:55AM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

WARSAW: Polish citizens in Belarus should leave the country, Warsaw said on Monday (Oct 10), as relations between the two countries become increasingly tense in part due to the war in Ukraine.

The advice follows a similar recommendation given in September to Poles in Russia, a close ally of Belarus.

"We recommend that Polish citizens staying on the territory of the Republic of Belarus leave its territory with available commercial and private means," the government said in guidance for travellers published on its website.

Relations between Warsaw and Minsk deteriorated in 2021 when Poland accused its eastern neighbour of orchestrating a migrant crisis on its border and have become even more strained since the Russian invasion of Ukraine.

Warsaw says that the Polish minority in Belarus faces repression from the state, with some community leaders having been imprisoned.

Source: Reuters/ec

Related Topics

Poland Belarus

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

Pressed for time? Stay informed with CNA's newsletters

This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp's partners.