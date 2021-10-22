Logo
Hamburger Menu
Logo

World

Poland backs sanctions on airlines transporting migrants to Belarus
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

World

Poland backs sanctions on airlines transporting migrants to Belarus

Poland backs sanctions on airlines transporting migrants to Belarus

An Iraqi migrant woman with children sits on the ground as they are surrounded by border guards and police officers after they crossed the Belarusian-Polish border during the ongoing migrant crisis, in Hajnowka, Poland, on Oct 14, 2021. (Photo: REUTERS/Kacper Pempel)

22 Oct 2021 01:56AM (Updated: 22 Oct 2021 01:56AM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

WARSAW: Poland supports imposing sanctions on airlines transporting migrants hoping to enter the European Union to Belarus, the interior minister said in a letter to his German counterpart on Thursday.

European Union foreign ministers debated new economic sanctions on Belarus on Monday, including on airlines, to halt what Brussels says is a deliberate policy by Minsk to fly in thousands of migrants from Iraq, Iran and Africa and send them across the border.

Belarus' President Alexander Lukashenko denies this and has blamed the West for what he says is a looming humanitarian catastrophe this winter after migrants were stranded on the Belarusian-Polish border.

"Poland supports widening the sanctions against the Lukashenko regime and imposing sanctions on airlines that are making a profit from transporting illegal migrants to Belarus," Mariusz Kaminski wrote.

On Tuesday, German Interior Minister Horst Seehofer offered to send border control officers to Poland to help the country manage the influx of migrants from Belarus, adding that Germany could also offer logistical support.

Kaminski thanked Seehofer for his offer of help, and said the Polish police and special services would work with Germany in identifying and combating people smuggling networks.

Source: Reuters/ec

Related Topics

European Union Poland Belarus

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

This browser is no longer supported

We know it's a hassle to switch browsers but we want your experience with CNA to be fast, secure and the best it can possibly be.

To continue, upgrade to a supported browser or, for the finest experience, download the mobile app.

Logo Logo

Upgraded but still having issues? Contact us