In Poland, Biden visits US troops on NATO eastern flank

RZESZOW, Poland: US President Joe Biden on Friday (Mar 25) got a firsthand look at international efforts to help some of the millions of Ukrainian war refugees in Poland, and spoke to American troops bolstering NATO's eastern flank.

Biden shared a meal with soldiers from the US Army's 82nd Airborne Division stationed in the area of Rzeszow airport, and spoke about the high stakes of the Russian invasion of Ukraine.

"You are in the midst of a fight between democracies and oligarchs," Biden said, referring to rich Russians who have faced Western sanctions since the war started on Feb 24.

"What's at stake is what are your kids and grandkids going to look like in terms of their freedom," he said.

Biden's schedule in Poland was briefly delayed after the plane carrying President Andrzej Duda was turned back en route to Rzeszow and made an emergency landing in Warsaw. Duda later boarded a different aircraft and headed back.

An official in his office said Duda had not been in any danger in the incident, which for many Poles brought back memories of the 2010 Smolensk air crash in Russia that killed top military officers and politicians, including President Lech Kaczynski.

"We all know the history we have when it comes to flights," Duda told reporters. "I did not argue, that was the decision of the plane's captain," he said, adding that the passengers could feel that the plane had become unstable.

Biden received a briefing on the humanitarian response to help civilians sheltering from Russian attacks inside Ukraine and to respond to the growing flow of refugees fleeing Ukraine.

"I'm here in Poland to see first hand the humanitarian crisis," he said at the start of a meeting with NGOs, US and Polish officials and Duda.

"Quite frankly part of my disappointment is I can't see it first hand like I have in other places. They won't let me, understandably, I guess, cross the border and take a look at what's going on in Ukraine."

Poland has taken in more than 2.23 million people fleeing violence in Ukraine, out of some 3.7 million all together who have poured over borders across central Europe during the last four weeks.

"Hundreds of thousands of people are being cut off from help by Russian forces and are besieged in places like Mariupol," Biden said in a reference to the port city in eastern Ukraine which has been under siege since the war's early days.

"It's like something out of a science fiction movie."

Biden told reporters in Brussels on Thursday that his visit will "reinforce my commitment to have the United States make sure we are a major piece of dealing with the relocation of all those folks, as well as humanitarian assistance needed both inside Ukraine and outside Ukraine."

In Rzeszow, TV footage showed him sharing a pepperoni and jalapeno pizza and chatting with US paratroopers gathered in the base's cafeteria.

"I just came by to say thank you. Thank you, thank you, thank you, thank you."