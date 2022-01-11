In vaccine-shy Poland, COVID-19 deaths cross 100,000

WARSAW: Poland's total number of coronavirus-related deaths surpassed 100,000 on Tuesday (Jan 11), the health minister said, as the country struggles to convince people to get vaccinated despite persistently high infection rates.

The number of deaths per one million inhabitants was last week among the highest in the world, according to the Our World in Data project at the University of Oxford, at more than 57 compared to around 34 in the United States and 38 in Russia.

"Today we can say it is another sad day, but especially so because we have passed the level of 100,000 COVID-19 deaths," Adam Niedzielski told private broadcaster TVN 24.

With 55.8 per cent of the population fully vaccinated compared to 68.7 per cent for the European Union as a whole, the country has one of the lowest rates of double-jabbed citizens in the bloc.