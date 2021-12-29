Logo
Poland reports highest number of COVID-19 related deaths in fourth wave
Medical staff members treat patients inside the COVID-19 ward at the Interior Ministry Hospital in Warsaw, Poland, Nov 8, 2021. (File photo: Reuters/Kacper Pempel)

29 Dec 2021 03:47PM (Updated: 29 Dec 2021 03:47PM)
WARSAW: Poland reported 794 COVID-related deaths on Wednesday (Dec 29), the highest number in the fourth wave of the pandemic, a deputy health minister said, adding the figure could be a result of delayed reporting due to the Christmas holidays.

More than 75 per cent of those who died were unvaccinated, Waldemar Kraska said.

"I think we are currently experiencing a peak in the number of people who are dying," he told private television channel Polsat News.

Poland has been experiencing a persistently high rate of daily infections, though the Omicron variant has yet to gain a foothold there.

On Wednesday, Poland reported 15,571 new COVID-19 infections, 13 per cent less than a week ago, Kraska said. As of Tuesday, the country only had 25 confirmed Omicron cases.

Source: Reuters/ng

