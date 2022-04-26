Logo
Hamburger Menu
Logo

World

Poland has delivered tanks to Ukraine, says Polish PM
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

World

Poland has delivered tanks to Ukraine, says Polish PM

Poland has delivered tanks to Ukraine, says Polish PM

FILE PHOTO: A Ukrainian service member drives a captured Russian T-72 tank, in the recently liberated village of Lukianivka, in Kyiv region, Ukraine March 27, 2022. REUTERS/Serhii Nuzhnenko/File Photo

26 Apr 2022 05:33AM (Updated: 26 Apr 2022 06:00AM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

WARSAW: Poland has sent tanks to Ukraine, Polish Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki said on Monday (Apr 25) without giving any further details.

Ukraine has repeatedly called on the West to urgently supply more weapons, especially heavy equipment, as Russian forces continued their offensive in the country.

"Yes," Morawiecki said when asked if Poland had or would send tanks to Ukraine. He declined to reveal any further details including the number of tanks sent.

In March Poland said it was ready to deploy all its MiG-29 jets to Ramstein Air Base in Germany and put them at the disposal of the United States, but Washington rejected a surprise offer.

"There is no such necessity, there are no such demands, there are no such requests," Morawiecki said when asked if sending planes to Ukraine was still being considered.

Source: Reuters/ec

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

Pressed for time? Stay informed with CNA's newsletters

This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp's partners.

This browser is no longer supported

We know it's a hassle to switch browsers but we want your experience with CNA to be fast, secure and the best it can possibly be.

To continue, upgrade to a supported browser or, for the finest experience, download the mobile app.

Logo Logo

Upgraded but still having issues? Contact us