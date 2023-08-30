Logo
Best News Website or Mobile Service
WAN-IFRA Digital Media Awards Worldwide 2022
Best News Website or Mobile Service
Digital Media Awards Worldwide 2022
Hamburger Menu
Logo

World

Poland investigates further cases of railway disruptions
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

World

Poland investigates further cases of railway disruptions

Poland investigates further cases of railway disruptions

Ukrainian refugees embark a train bound to Warsaw, at the Przemysl train station, southeastern Poland, on Mar 11, 2022. (PHoto: AP/Petros Giannakouris)

30 Aug 2023 04:13AM
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

WARSAW: Unauthorised use of an emergency radio system on Poland's railway caused 25 trains in four regions to be stopped on Tuesday (Aug 29), intensifying a disruption on a network that has seen a series of incidents in recent days that are being investigated by authorities.

Radio-stop signals allow trains to be halted remotely, and there have been several incidents of unauthorised use of the system in recent days. On Sunday, two men, one of whom was a serving police officer, were arrested in the eastern city of Bialystok over the unauthorised use of radio-stop signals, according to news agency PAP, citing a court press office.

"Today as of 13:00 on the railway network in Poland, the unauthorized use of the radio stop signal was recorded in the Lodzkie, Mazowieckie, Opolskie and Pomorskie regions," PKP PLK railway operator said in a statement.

The company said the radio-stop system was not part of rail traffic control and radio communication devices were not able to affect the operation of traffic control devices, so unauthorised use of the system did not affect railway safety.

It added authorities were investigating the incident.

"There was no danger to passengers," PKP PLK said. "As a result of the unauthorized use of the radio stop signal, a total of 25 trains were stopped ... All cases have been reported to the relevant authorities whose task is to establish the circumstances."

"The internal Security Agency is conducting explanatory proceedings in connection with a series of incidents destabilizing part of railway traffic in Poland," said Stanislaw Zaryn, deputy coordinator of special services.

On Saturday, he said the Internal Security Agency (ABW) and police were probing unauthorized use of the system involved in rail traffic management in northwestern Poland.

Separately, the state railway operator is investigating the derailment of two trains and collision of another two on Thursday.

Source: Reuters

Related Topics

Poland

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

Pressed for time? Stay informed with CNA's newsletters

Be among the first to know the Breaking news

This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp's partners.