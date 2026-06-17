Shooting of Russian artist known for Putin caricatures likely 'political murder', says Poland's PM

WARSAW: The fatal shooting in eastern Poland of a Russian artist known for his caricatures of Russian President Vladimir Putin was likely politically motivated, Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk said on Wednesday (Jun 17).

"All indications are that this is a political murder," said Tusk of the murder of Semyon Skrepetsky, whose real name is Robert Kuzovkov.

"If it was commissioned by Russia, then this is also a very serious matter with an international dimension," he added.

According to Polish officials, Skrepetsky was shot three times on Monday morning by an unidentified gunman armed with a handgun.

When the artist fell to the ground, he was approached by the assailant, who fired two more shots at close range.

The Polish government says it offered Skrepetsky protection, which he declined.