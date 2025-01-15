Poland says Russia planned 'air terror' on airlines worldwide

WARSAW: Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk said on Wednesday (Jan 15) Russia had planned acts of "air terror" against airlines worldwide, accusing Moscow of staging sabotage and diversion on Polish soil and beyond.

He made the declaration while hosting neighbouring Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskyy for talks in Warsaw, just days before US president-elect Donald Trump is inaugurated.

EU and NATO member Poland has been one of Ukraine's biggest allies since Russia launched a war against Kyiv in February 2022.

"Poland plays a key role in Europe in countering the acts of sabotage and diversion that Russia is organising, and not just on Polish territory," Tusk told reporters.

He said some of the acts were "very dramatic".

"All I can say, and I will not go into details, but I can confirm the validity of these fears, is that Russia had planned acts of air terror, and not only against Poland, but against airlines all over the world," he added.