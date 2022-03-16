Poland sees signs women fleeing Ukraine may be trafficking target

PRZEMYSL: Poland has seen indications that human traffickers may be targeting refugees fleeing the Ukraine war, officials and aid workers said on Tuesday (Mar 15), and although trafficking cases have not been confirmed, preventative efforts are now being put in place.

Nearly two million people, mostly women and children, have arrived in Poland since Russia mounted an invasion of Poland's eastern neighbour last month, shelling cities and killing civilians.

Poland's human rights ombudsman Marcin Wiacek visited the border region on Tuesday to discuss trafficking risks with a local head of the Polish Border Guard, Andrzej Popko.

"Police officers ... are very conscious of these risks and we've already had instances where there was a suspicion of such situations," Wiacek told reporters.

Traffickers have long focused on vulnerable people in eastern Europe, especially women and minors who are mainly trafficked for sexual exploitation, according to a UN study.

The huge flows of refugees fleeing the war, mainly women and children, create opportunities for criminal groups who promise work and shelter, authorities say.